Bronx Man Indicted for PS 69 Journey Prep Slashings – Gadget Clock

A 23-year-old Bronx man was indicted Tuesday for tried homicide within the first diploma and different expenses in connection to a knife assault at a public college within the Bronx final month, based on the Bronx District Legal professional’s Workplace.

Claudio Villar is dealing with a litany of expenses included tried homicide within the first diploma, tried homicide within the second diploma, tried assault within the first diploma, tried assault on a peace officer, police officer, fireman, or emergency medical companies career, three counts of assault within the second diploma, two counts of tried assault within the second diploma, three counts of assault within the third diploma, menacing within the second diploma, two counts of felony possession of a weapon within the fourth diploma, based on Bronx District Legal professional Darcel Clark.

Bail was set at $250,000 and Villar is due again in court docket on Aug. 17. Legal professional info for Villar was not instantly recognized.

The costs are in connection to an assault that came about on April 14 at PS 69, also referred to as Journey Prep. Though college was not in session on that day, based on the district lawyer’s workplace, there have been some college students, in addition to workers within the constructing. Allegedly, on that day, simply earlier than the college day began, Villar went to the college to look for somebody he was courting.

In response to the investigation, Villar allegedly chased the lady he was courting down the hallway and began to punch her. It was at that time {that a} college security agent and a instructor tried to cease the assault once they have been allegedly slashed with a knife. The instructor was slashed within the arm and the college security agent was slashed within the neck. The girl, instructor and security agent have been subsequently handled for their accidents at a neighborhood hospital.

Villar fled the scene following the assault, based on the district lawyer’s workplace. He later turned himself into police.

Following the assault, the Bronx college security agent who was slashed within the head stated that is he’d make the very same split-second determination once more if he may.

Mother and father, directors and even Mayor Eric Adams known as the actions of Hector Garcia heroic, as he intervened to save lots of an educator inside PS 69, Journey Prep College, and thwarted an assault from the suspect.

However the 55-year-old Garcia’s first thought was not about his security, it was concerning the college students.

“I name them my youngsters, my youngsters,” he informed Gadget Clock. “I thank God there was no youngsters and little youngsters round.”

The incident occurred round 7:40 a.m. on the college on Theiriot Avenue, when Garcia heard a “commotion” come over his radio simply minutes earlier than youngsters have been because of arrive Thursday morning. Garcia went to assist, and noticed a counselor struggling in opposition to a person.

“I see the counselor…on the ground, crying,” he stated. “Then the train got here by, Mr. Nash, and broke them up from preventing, then he beginning preventing with the perp.”

When Garcia, a 27-year veteran of the drive, tried to tug the suspect off the instructor, that is when he stated the suspect — later recognized as Claudio Villar — lashed out.

“When he aimed, I bent down and he caught me up right here as an alternative of right here,” he stated pointing first behind his ear, then pointing to his neck, believing the attacker meant to go for his throat. “I believe he was attempting to goal for the principle artery.”

Garcia believes that one fast shift saved his life, leaving him with a deep puncture wound behind his ear.

“He was infuriated…he wished to kill anyone,” he stated.

Garcia, who stated he spent 10 days within the hospital in 2020 with a critical bout of COVID-19, stated he believes “God saved me once more.” He stated he loves his job, however admits that in additional than twenty years on the college, issues look like getting worse.

“As time goes by, we discover that the violence has been going up,” Garcia stated.

The violence on the college got here lower than per week after an honor pupil died and two different college students have been wounded in a drive-by taking pictures outdoors a highschool in the identical borough. The most recent incident has native advocates calling for extra help.

“This latest incident highlights why we have to have a full contingent of college security brokers,” Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Academics, stated on the time of the slashing. “We’re down a minimum of 2,000 security brokers from the place we needs to be. As we speak, we’re grateful to the instructor and college security agent at PS 69 for stepping in to guard their colleague and grateful that nobody was extra critically injured.”

Garcia needs extra to be executed and to get extra help, and NYC Faculties Chancellor David Banks agrees.

“This isn’t how we needs to be spending our days. And it has been day after day after day of insanity,” Banks stated.