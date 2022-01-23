World

Bronx robbery: Man knocked to the ground, punched repeatedly inside apartment lobby

FORDHAM MANOR, The Bronx (WABC) — A 66-year-old man was knocked to the floor and punched repeatedly throughout a startling theft inside an apartment constructing lobby in the Bronx.The incident occurred round 10 p.m. Friday in the Fordham Manor part.

Police say the sufferer was not significantly harm, however the robber stole his telephone.

Anybody with info is requested to name Crimestoppers.

