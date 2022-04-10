Bronx school shooting: 17-year-old charged with murder in shooting that killed 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo



MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) — A 17-year-old arrested for the shooting death of a girl in the Bronx has been charged with murder.

Jeremiah Ryan, 17, was arraigned and charged late Saturday with second degree murder, attempted murder, manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The charges stem from a shooting Friday afternoon that left 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo dead and two other teens injured.

Investigators said Yambo had just left Bronx Preparatory Charter School in the South Bronx when gunfire rang out at the corner of E. 156th And St. Anns around 1:45 p.m.

Yambo’s heartbroken mother is spoke out Saturday.

“I sent my daughter to get an education and she died,” said Yambo’s mother, Yanely Henriquez.

A series of surveillance videos turned Ryan in at his home. Police say a ghost gun may have been used in the fatal shooting. Officers recovered six shell casings at the scene.

“A child that has zero police contact at all. And he goes from smoking marijuana to killing somebody — and I just don’t have that answer for you,” said NYPD Assistant Chief Timothy McCormack.

“We have to do something we have to do something, I don’t know to laws to be stricter about purchasing guns and all that stuff — something needs to be done,” said Henriquez.

Yambo was struck in the chest while another 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were each hit in the leg.

All three were taken to Lincoln Hospital where Yambo was pronounced dead. The other teens are expected to survive their injuries. They are all believed to be innocent bystanders.

“We are all devastated, we are numb, we are in disbelief. Now I have to get strong for my two older kids,” added Henriquez.

Now, a heartbroken mother is trying to get answers.

“I still don’t understand why — why her? It’s questions after questions after questions,” Henriquez said.

The painful reality is there may be no answers.

“For him, I will let God take care of it. I will let God take care of it, but I wish he dies in jail and pays for what he did to my child,” said Henriquez.

Police said the shooting stemmed from two people who were shouting and gesturing toward each other from across the street.

ALSO READ | Arrest made after Northwell Health employee shot, killed in parking garage

———-

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip