Bronx shooting: 2 men killed during dispute outside bar in Jerome Park; 1 man in custody

JEROME PARK, Bronx (WABC) — Two men were killed during a shooting in the Bronx Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. outside of a bar on East 198th Street near Webster Avenue in the Jerome Park section of the Bronx.

They say the two men, a 28-year-old and a 24-year-old, were arguing outside when the shooting happened.

According to authorities, the 28-year-old man shot the 24-year-old, and then a relative of the 24-year-old came out of the building, got a hold of the gun and shot the 28-year-old.

Both men were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

It’s unclear what the men were arguing about.

Police say all three men are from New Rochelle.

This deadly shooting comes as gun violence continues to rise in New York City.
Neighbors work up Sunday morning, deeply disturbed.

“This was bound to happen because with the craziness going on around here it will continue to happen as well,” one resident said. “This is not the first time it will continue happening because it’s really out of control over here. I don’t know how the city is going to prevent this from happening, the police department. But it’s very very bad.”

The relative was taken into custody by police. Charges are pending.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

