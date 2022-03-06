Bronx stabbing: Mother and 6-year-old daughter found stabbed to death inside apartment



BRONX, New York (WABC) — An investigation is underway after a mother and her 6-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death in the Bronx.

According to officials, police were called for a wellness check at 4024 Monticello Avenue just before midnight Saturday.

They say officers entered the apartment and found a 26-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter with multiple stab wounds.

ALSO READ | Police: Bronx couple murders roommate after he made noise complaint

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11623849"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11623849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Police charged a couple in the Bronx with murdering their roommate after he complained they were making too much noise.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

So far there are no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

———-

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo