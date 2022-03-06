World

Bronx stabbing: Mother and 6-year-old daughter found stabbed to death inside apartment

12 seconds ago
BRONX, New York (WABC) — An investigation is underway after a mother and her 6-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death in the Bronx.

According to officials, police were called for a wellness check at 4024 Monticello Avenue just before midnight Saturday.

They say officers entered the apartment and found a 26-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter with multiple stab wounds.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

So far there are no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ Also  Bronx shooting: Innocent bystander shot in head, killed in Mott Haven; 2 others injured

