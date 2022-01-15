Bronx Task Force on Fire Safety unveils policy recommendations in wake of fire that killed 17

Bronx (*17*) Force on Fire Safety unveils policy recommendations in wake of fire that killed 17



TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) — Congressman Ritchie Torres introduced Friday that he can be crafting new laws he says will assist deal with the basis causes of the Bronx fire that killed 17 folks.

It comes as we study extra concerning the funeral companies for the victims.

A joint service shall be held for 15 of the victims on Sunday on the Islamic Cultural Middle in the Bronx, whereas a funeral for a younger brother and sister have been held Wednesday in New Jersey.

Within the fire’s wake, Torres fashioned the “Bronx (*17*) Force on Fire Safety” that introduced the primary legislative and policy recommendations to handle the circumstances that led to the lethal fire at Twin Parks North West.

The duty drive contains Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Assemblywoman Yudelka Tapia, and Metropolis Council members Oswald Feliz and Pierina Sanchez.

Torres will focus the primary insurance policies on house heaters and self closing doorways, together with introducing laws to mandate shutoff feathers on house heaters and requiring self-closing house doorways in all housing developments that obtain federal funding.

Torres can also be inspecting native compliance with the not too long ago handed metropolis legislation mandating self-closing doorways in residential buildings.

“One thing so simple as a self-closing door can stop mass causalities in a fire,” Torres stated. “And so we’re going to suggest laws that would require each federally funded housing improvement, similar to Twin Parks North West, to have self-closing doorways. And we would require that landlords periodically examine these self-closing doorways and certify below oath, below the penalty of perjury that the self-closing doorways are in truth closing correctly.”

He additionally says warmth sensors may very well be put in in housing developments to make sure that temperatures will not be so chilly that residents are pressured to make use of house heaters. These and different proposals will “mirror the teachings discovered” from the fire.

Twin Parks North West has acquired federal funding and can be coated by the laws, which Torres hopes to introduce in Washington subsequent week.

The Pink Cross is paying for resorts till January 24, and constructing administration is paying for others on a every day foundation, though some are fearful of going again into their residences.

“We should not be pressured to return in right here,” resident Vanessa Reid stated. “it was tragic. We all know loads of the victims that handed. It is a horror story.”

Mayor Eric Adams stated he’s not blaming or traumatizing the Bronx household for leaving the door to their house open, calling it “a educating second for all of us.”

“And sure, there’s a lot that landlords should study, as we’re going dig into, to do these inspections and hotlines, if the doorways just isn’t closing routinely,” he stated.

The Bronx Fire Aid Fund, run by the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York Metropolis, has raised greater than 42 million for Bronx fire victims, and Adams introduced town will distribute $2,250 reward playing cards to every family impacted by the fire to supply rapid aid for households, for a complete of $265,500.

The Mayor’s Fund contributed $1,000, whereas Financial institution of America matched that donation plus an extra $50 to cowl any ATM charges. The Met Council donated $200 meals playing cards to spherical out the overall of $2,250 going to all 118 households.

“The whole metropolis of New York is grieving with the households impacted by Sunday’s fire in the Bronx,” Adams stated. “In a matter of days, we’ve acquired an outpouring of help and donations from throughout New York and throughout the nation – this collective effort humbles us.”

Individually, a GoFundMe web page by the Gambian Youth Group has raised greater than $1 million. The web page has since stopped taking donations so the main target may shift to allocating the funds.

Full record of victims:

–2-year-old Ousmane Konteh

–5-year-old Haouwa Mahamadou

–5-year-old Fatoumata Dukureh

–6-year-old Omar Jambang

–11-year-old Mariam Dukureh

–12-year-old Mustapha Dukureh

–12-year-old Muhammed Drammeh

–12-year-old Seydou Toure

–19-year-old Nyumaaisha Drammeh

–21-year-ol Fatoumata Drammeh

–27-year-old Sera Janneh

–31-year-old Isatou Jabbie

–37-year-old Haja Dukureh

–43-year-old Fatoumata Tunkara

–47-year-old Hagi Jawara

–49-year-old Haji Dukaray

–50-year-old Fatoumata Drammeh

