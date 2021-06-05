Brooke Shields’ daughter Rowan wears 1998 Golden Globe red gown to prom

Brooke Shields’ daughter Rowan wore the actress’ well-known red Golden Globes gown to her prom this weekend.

The 55-year-old first wore the strapless gown in 1998 when she was nominated for greatest tv actress in a musical or comedy sequence for her present Out of the blue Susan. (Calista Flockhart gained that yr for her position in Ally McBeal).

Brooke proudly shared snaps of her 18-year-old daughter’s large night time together with her followers on Saturday.

The star, who additionally has a 15-year-ol daughter Grier with husband Chris Henchy, wrote: ‘I believed it was a particular night time after I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this gown in 1998, however nothing might have ready me to see my daughter carrying it to her prom. Proud mama.’

‘Proud mama’: Brooke Shields’ daughter Rowan wore the actress’ well-known red Golden Globes gown to her prom this weekend

Brooke beamed as she posed alongside her daughter in one of many pictures. The star was wearing all white.

In the meantime, Brooke remains to be recovering after just lately struggling a harrowing leg damage and subsequent staph an infection.

She broke her proper femur after she fell off a stability board while at a gymnasium in New York in January, and after present process two surgical procedures to insert metallic rods and plates into her leg, she developed a really critical staph an infection which required her to return to hospital for additional emergency surgical procedure.

Brooke just lately stated she feels fortunate to nonetheless be right here.

She stated: ‘There’s so many issues that might’ve occurred. I simply really feel so fortunate to be alive.’

Subsequent technology: Rowan dazzled within the red gown, which Brooke famously wore again in 1998

Brooke stayed calm and powerful all through the method for the sake of her daughters and has stated she desires to use her terrifying ordeal to train them concerning the appropriate methods to reply to adversity.

She added to Folks journal: ‘I had to keep calm for them. My youngsters really requested me if I believed I used to be going to die.

‘If I can flip it into something optimistic, or I can train my women, yeah, stuff goes to occur in your life, and the way you reply goes to outline you, and adversity will reveal you. It will not make you as a lot as it’s going to reveal you since you see who you might be. You see what you are made up of.

‘Particularly girls. I need them to know that they deserve to be ok with themselves and be more healthy and happier and greater, dwell a much bigger life.’

The ‘Fairly Child’ star had to re-learn how to stroll after her well being ordeal, however stated again in March she was decided to pull by way of.

She stated: ‘For the primary time in my whole life, I believed, ‘I can not energy by way of this.’ I can not even stand on my leg or go up a step. I would like to relearn how to even stroll. The sensation of helplessness is stunning.

‘If something, I am a fighter.

‘I am the one one which’s going to have the option to get by way of this. My profession has really been like that as nicely. One door will get slammed in my face and I seek for one other. It is not not like how I felt after I wrote about postpartum melancholy in 2005. That is my journey, and if it took me breaking the most important bone in my physique, then restoration is one thing I need to share. We’ve got to consider in ourselves and encourage each other.

‘There is not any different approach to get by way of life, interval.’