Brooklyn Beckham cheekily grabs his fiancée Nicola Peltz’ derrière as they grab lunch

They’re getting ready to tie the knot after he dropped down on one knee final summer season.

And Brooklyn Beckham cheekily grabbed his fiancée Nicola Peltz’ derrière on Friday as they went for lunch together with her mom Claudia Heffner Peltz in Los Angeles.

The photographer, 22, and his companion, 26, placed on a sometimes loved-up show as they entered a low-key eatery collectively.

Candy: Brooklyn Beckham cheekily grabbed his fiancée Nicola Peltz’ derrière on Friday as they went for lunch together with her mom Claudia Heffner Peltz in Los Angeles

Brooklyn minimize an off-the-cuff determine in pink shorts and a white tee.

He opted for white Champion socks and sliders, and swept his brunette locks behind a headscarf.

In the meantime Nicola highlighted her lithe physique in denim denims and a backless black high.

Her mom Claudia, who’s married to American billionaire Nelson Peltz, was seen exiting a black car with the smitten couple whereas clutching a inexperienced purse.

Time for meals: The photographer, 22, and his companion, 26, placed on a sometimes loved-up show as they entered a low-key eatery collectively

Outing: Nicola’s mom Claudia, who’s married to American billionaire Nelson Peltz, was seen exiting a black car with the smitten couple whereas clutching a inexperienced purse

The couple introduced their engagement final July.

Brooklyn is the eldest of 4 kids of soccer star David Beckham and former Spice Lady spouse Victoria.

His youthful siblings are Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 9.

Brooklyn has been pursuing a profession as a photographer whereas Nicola has had some minor roles as an actress.

Nicola lately completed filming on her first co-directed movie, Lola James.

Undertaking: Nicola lately completed filming on her first co-directed movie, Lola James with Brooklyn reportedly touchdown a images function on set

The inventive couple have been mentioned to have labored collectively on her new film as it was reported that Brooklyn landed a images function on set.

Upcoming film Lola James is about in 2002 and follows the story of 19-year-old Lola who tries to avoid wasting sufficient cash to get her brother Arlo out of their ‘poisonous’ residence however finally ends up growing a drug habit, studies Deadline.

The Florida Undertaking actress Bria Vinaite, 27, co-directed alongside Nicola and Sideways Oscar nominee Virginia Madsen was additionally solid within the Indie flick.

Nicola beforehand gave a sneak peek from the set of her newest movie undertaking as she shared footage with the Lola James solid members and crew.

Behind-the-scenes: Nicola gave an sneak peek from her newest movie posing with co-director Bria Vinaite, 27, and solid member Luke David Blumm as she threw a peace signal to the digicam

Snaps included Nicola posing with co-director Bria Vinaite and solid member Luke David Blumm as she threw a peace signal to the digicam and hugging a good friend as others stood round clapping.

Brooklyn has already been gushing about his proficient other-half’s involvement within the film on Instagram, sharing a loved-up submit in April.

He penned: ‘I’m so happy with you and looking out ahead to seeing this undertaking x you’re the most proficient particular person and I’m so completely satisfied that your dream is coming true x

‘You might have labored your bum off to create a tremendous film and a tremendous piece of artwork x I’m so fortunate I obtained to be part of it and obtained to satisfy the wonderful solid and crew x cannot wait to see essentially the most wonderful film “Lola James”‘. (sic)

Brooklyn’s images is creating an ever-growing portfolio of enviably excessive profile work, together with taking pictures Sophie Turner, a Burberry marketing campaign, and his dad David’s sun shades marketing campaign. He has additionally interned with Rankin.