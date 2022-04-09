Brooklyn Dog Rescue Mission Saves 27 From Neglect – Gadget Clock



More than two dozen dogs were saved this week from “filthy conditions” at a Brooklyn home where the many of the animals allegedly went without access to food or clean water.

The ASPCA entered the Bed-Stuy home on Thursday at the request of the NYPD to rescue 27 dogs and began providing the animals with immediate treatment. Veterinary and behavior experts examined the long-neglected dogs.

“Upon arriving at the property, it was clear these animals needed to be immediately removed from the filthy environment where they were living so they could receive much-needed medical treatment and care,” said David Little, ASPCA Senior Law Enforcement Liaison.

ASPCA said many of the animals will need time to bounce back. Recovery teams found some of the dogs in crates covered in feces and urine, while some were in the building’s basement without access to proper ventilation.





Some of the animals suffered from dehydration and were underweight, according to a statement from the ASPCA and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. Vets began treating the animals for ear and skin infections, overgrown nails and dirty hair coats “with fecal staining and a strong urine odor.”

“We have no tolerance for animal neglect in Brooklyn and I’m grateful to our partners at the ASPCA and the NYPD for their hard work rescuing these dog victims from the allegedly squalid conditions where they suffered in cramped cages without food or clean water,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Jason Nunez, who faces 28 counts of failure to provide proper sustenance and failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal. Attorney information for Nunez was not immediately known.