Brooklyn fire: Man dead after flames ravage home in Brighton Beach

2 days ago
Brooklyn hearth: Man dead after flames ravage home in Brighton Beach

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) — One man is dead after hearth ripped by way of a home in Brighton Beach.

Officers say flames broke out simply after 10 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Brighton 5 Avenue.

The sufferer, whose title has not been launched, was discovered in the constructing’s basement.

He was unconscious and unresponsive. He died on the hospital.

The reason for the fireplace is beneath investigation.

