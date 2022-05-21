World

Brooklyn Half Marathon runner dies, 5 others taken to hospital

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Brooklyn Half Marathon runner dies, 5 others taken to hospital
Written by admin
Brooklyn Half Marathon runner dies, 5 others taken to hospital

Brooklyn Half Marathon runner dies, 5 others taken to hospital

NEW YORK — A runner within the Brooklyn Half Marathon died and not less than 5 extra have been hospitalized on Saturday.

Police responded to a 911 name simply earlier than 9 a.m. and located the 37-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on pavement, in accordance to NYPD.

The person was pronounced useless at Coney Island Hospital. Particulars on what precipitated his dying weren’t instantly accessible.

FDNY mentioned 5 different runners have been taken to the hospital. Three have been in severe, however not life-threatening situation.

One runner refused medical consideration.

CBSNewYork Crew
(*5*)

wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork staff is a bunch of skilled journalists who convey you the content material on CBSNewYork.com.

#Brooklyn #Marathon #runner #dies #hospital

READ Also  San Diego police investigate Shelter Island shooting that left several injured

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment