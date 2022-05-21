Brooklyn Half Marathon runner dies, 5 others taken to hospital



NEW YORK — A runner within the Brooklyn Half Marathon died and not less than 5 extra have been hospitalized on Saturday.

Police responded to a 911 name simply earlier than 9 a.m. and located the 37-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on pavement, in accordance to NYPD.

The person was pronounced useless at Coney Island Hospital. Particulars on what precipitated his dying weren’t instantly accessible.

FDNY mentioned 5 different runners have been taken to the hospital. Three have been in severe, however not life-threatening situation.

One runner refused medical consideration.