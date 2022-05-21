Brooklyn Half Marathon runner dies after collapsing at finish line amid brutal weather conditions



One runner died after collapsing on the final line Annual Brooklyn Half Marathon Authorities mentioned Saturday.

The 30-year-old runner, who couldn’t be recognized, was crossing the finish line and crashed. Runner was taken to a close-by hospital and pronounced lifeless, FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer informed the Related Press.

Not less than six runners have been taken to hospital, Doyer mentioned.

Temperatures had been anticipated to common 20-30 levels throughout the east coast, with highs seen within the 90s from the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley to the Northeast and New England. In accordance with Fox Weather.

Nationwide Weather Service of New York Has issued a warmth advisory for some elements of the area , With rising temperatures within the 80’s and 90’s. An air high quality warning was additionally efficient in most areas of the world till about 11 a.m. ET

The reason for Rana’s dying was not instantly identified. A spokesperson for NYPD mentioned this New York Publish Runner most likely suffered a cardiac arrest.

Greater than 22,000 runners gathered in Brooklyn for the 13.1-mile race, which started at Prospect Park and ended at Connie Island Boardwalk. That is the primary time in three years that the annual occasion has reached full energy.

The Related Press contributed to this report.