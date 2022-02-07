Brooklyn Hasidic man assault being investigated as a hate crime



BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) — A cowardly attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn is being investigated as a hate crime.

A person who was waiting behind a car punched a man in Hasidic clothing from behind.

It happened late Friday near Stockton and Marcy Avenue in Bed-Stuy.

The victim suffered some injuries to his face but is expected to be okay.

Police are now looking for the attacker.

ALSO READ | Off-duty NYPD officer released from hospital after being shot in foot in Manhattanville

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11541311"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11541311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Chantee Lans has the latest on a shooting that left an off-duty NYPD officer shot in the foot in Manhattanville.

———-

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo