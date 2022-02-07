World

Brooklyn Hasidic man assault being investigated as a hate crime

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) — A cowardly attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn is being investigated as a hate crime.

A person who was waiting behind a car punched a man in Hasidic clothing from behind.

It happened late Friday near Stockton and Marcy Avenue in Bed-Stuy.

The victim suffered some injuries to his face but is expected to be okay.

Police are now looking for the attacker.

