World

Brooklyn hit-and-run: 44-year-old man struck by sedan in Boerum Hill; Driver flees the scene

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Brooklyn hit-and-run: 44-year-old man struck by sedan in Boerum Hill; Driver flees the scene
Written by admin
Brooklyn hit-and-run: 44-year-old man struck by sedan in Boerum Hill; Driver flees the scene

Brooklyn hit-and-run: 44-year-old man struck by sedan in Boerum Hill; Driver flees the scene

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) — A 44-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn Thursday night.

Police say the incident happened on Fourth Avenue and Bergen Street in the Boerum Hill section just before 9 p.m.

That’s when they say a 44-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene.

ALSO READ | NY correction officer accused of posing as cop and pulling over women to solicit nude photos

EMBED >More News Videos

Suffolk County police arrested David Olivari as he allegedly attempted to meet up with one of the victims.

The victim was crossing Fourth Avenue when he was struck by the dark colored sedan.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he’s listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
———-
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Brooklyn #hitandrun #44yearold #man #struck #sedan #Boerum #Hill #Driver #flees #scene

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Paris police ban French ‘Freedom Convoy’ demonstrations in city, threaten prison time if traffic blocked

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment