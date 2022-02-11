Brooklyn hit-and-run: 44-year-old man struck by sedan in Boerum Hill; Driver flees the scene
Police say the incident happened on Fourth Avenue and Bergen Street in the Boerum Hill section just before 9 p.m.
That’s when they say a 44-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene.
ALSO READ | NY correction officer accused of posing as cop and pulling over women to solicit nude photos
The victim was crossing Fourth Avenue when he was struck by the dark colored sedan.
He was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he’s listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
———-
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
#Brooklyn #hitandrun #44yearold #man #struck #sedan #Boerum #Hill #Driver #flees #scene
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.