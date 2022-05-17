Brooklyn Man Sentenced in DUI Fatal Crash of Motorcyclist in 2019 – Gadget Clock





A 26-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to jail for inflicting a 2019 crash whereas driving underneath the affect and rushing that triggered a motorcyclist’s dying, initially telling police it was his girlfriend who was driving on the time of the crash, in response to Brooklyn District Lawyer Eric Gonzalez.

Christopher Diaz was sentenced to three 1/2 to 10 years in jail after pleading responsible to second-degree manslaughter and impaired driving on April 26.

Diaz’ sentencing is in connection to a deadly incident that befell in the early hours of Might 27, 2019. In response to prosecutors, on that day, at round 3:55 a.m., Diaz was driving a 2014 black Infinity sedan registered to his girlfriend, Jasmin Morales-Cruz, on Ocean Parkway, close to Beverley Street in Kensington, Brooklyn.

In response to Gonzalez’ workplace, Diaz crashed into Evvon Alexander, 28, who was using a bike whereas touring south and was making an attempt to show onto Beverley Street from the turning lane.

On the time of crash, Diaz was rushing at greater than 80 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone whereas underneath the affect of alcohol, the district legal professional’s workplace stated. The influence was so forceful it cut up the motorbike in half, threw Alexander into the air and over the median. He subsequently landed between parked vehicles on the service highway and was pronounced lifeless at Maimonides Hospital.

When police arrived, Diaz, Morales-Cruz, and their two passengers claimed that she was the one who was driving on the time of the crash. Days later, nonetheless, the 2 passengers admitted that Diaz was the one who was driving and requested them to lie. Attributable to this alleged conspiracy, Diaz’ blood alcohol stage was not examined following the crash. Nevertheless, he later admitted that he had consumed six to eight beers, the district legal professional’s workplace stated.

Subsequently, following an investigation, a surveillance video was recovered of Diaz, Morales-Cruz, and their passengers ingesting at three bars earlier than the crash. The video additionally confirmed Diaz stepping into the motive force’s seat previous to the crash.

Moreover, the investigation produced textual content messages asking the passengers to lie about who was driving on the time of the crash. Moreover, different proof allegedly confirmed that Diaz accelerated from 65 mph to 83 mph mere seconds earlier than the crash, and utilized the brakes only a half-second earlier than influence.

Diaz was was discovered hiding in his girlfriend’s closet on the time of his arrest.

In a associated matter, Diaz’ girlfriend, additionally of Brooklyn, was charged with mendacity and pleaded responsible in connection to the above case, the district legal professional’s workplace stated. She is awaiting sentencing.