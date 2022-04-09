Brooklyn MTA Worker Punched in Franklin Avenue Attack – Gadget Clock





An MTA booth clerk roping off a turnstile area at a Brooklyn station because of a service change found herself accosted by a stranger who yanked her by the hair and threatened to kill her before punching her in the face last week, authorities say.

The woman was on duty in the Franklin Avenue station serving the A/C lines around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when she was blindsided by her attacker, police say.

He yanked her hair, threatened her with death and punched her multiple times in the face, leaving her with pain, swelling and scratches before running off.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Police released surveillance footage of the attacker (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.