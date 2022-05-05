Sports

Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons scheduled to undergo back surgery

2022-05-05
Brooklyn fans may be back later for a positive update awaiting Ben Simmons’ debut.

The Brooklyn Nets have announced that Simmons is scheduled to undergo back surgery on Thursday – choosing a microdissection procedure to deal with chronic pain from a herniated disc injury.

Simmons has not played a game since February 2021 and was keen to return to early 2022 after being traded to the Brooklyn Net by the Philadelphia 76ers. He sat out the entire NBA 2021-22 season.

Net Ben Simmons is shown working on the court before the game. The Boston Celtics hosted the Brooklyn Net on April 17, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston for a game of the first round of the NBA play-off series.

(Photo by Jim Davis / The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The net released a statement on Wednesday.

“After consulting with multiple back specialists, it has been determined that the best course of action for Ben’s long-term health is surgery,” Net announced.

“The microdissection procedure scheduled for Thursday is designed to relieve the pain caused by the herniated disc in Ben’s back. The procedure will be followed and later dates will be provided.”

Brooklyn net forward Ben Simmons sits on a bench in New York on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks.

(AP Photo / John Minchillo)

With the omission of all-star James Harden for the injured Simmons and when they lost in the first round of the Eastern Conference play-offs, Kiri Irving returned to bite the net for most of the regular season.

The Brooklyn Nets 'James Harden (13) tries to overtake the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, February 6, 2021 in Philadelphia.

(AP Photo / Matt Slocom, file)

ESPN’s Adrian Wozniacki noted that the injury would keep Simmons away from “3-4 months”, preparing him to return before training camp.

