Brooklyn Nets to bring back Kyrie Irving for road games despite not being vaccinated



BROOKLYN (WABC) — The Brooklyn Nets are allowing Kyrie Irving to re-join the teams for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate, the team said on Friday.

General Manager Sean Marks released a statement saying,

“After discussions with our coaches, players and staff, the organization has decided to have Kyrie Irving re-join the team for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate. We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances, including players missing games due to injuries and health and safety protocols. We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us a better team but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster. We look forward to Kyrie’s return to the lineup, as well as getting our entire roster back together on the court.”

