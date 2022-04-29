Brooklyn People’s Ball Lets Regular NYers Walk Red Carpet – Gadget Clock





In an evening of fashion, entertainment and festivity, The People’s Ball offers everyday New Yorkers the chance to flaunt their style and feel like a Met Gala celebrity — and it’s back in Brooklyn after a brief hiatus.

The free event runs a day ahead of the classic star-studded bash at the Metropolitan Museum of Art but adds its own personal flair.

The People’s Ball will take place at 7 p.m., May 1, and invites New York City residents to dance the night away with a focus on individuality and inclusivity. Guests can pose on the Grand Army Plaza starting at 6 p.m.

“Open and welcoming to all, The People’s Ball is a chance to showcase Brooklynites in all of our creative, idiosyncratic, resilient glory. We are thrilled to welcome people from across the borough to celebrate one another in one of the most democratic and creative spaces in the borough,” said Linda E. Johnson, President and CEO of Brooklyn Public Library.

The People’s Ball makes a comeback after a four-year hiatus since its first year in 2018. The Brooklyn Public Library is honoring a milestone anniversary this year.

“For 125 years, the mission of the Library has been to provide free access to all. So, we are thrilled to be able to welcome patrons to the library—one of the most democratic spaces in the city—where everyone is welcome to show off their style and celebrate creativity and one another,” the Brooklyn Public Library told Gadget Clock in a statement.

Over 600 people are expected to attend throughout the night. The party is free, and RSVPs are encouraged, as well as facial coverings. Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations is required to attend and in-person capacity is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Food and drink by vendors Cheryl’s Global Soul and Emma’s Torch will be available for purchase with proceeds going toward funding the library. Six Point Brewery has donated 700 cans of beer for the event.

While this public ball offers New Yorkers a chance to feel like famous fashionistas, it’s also a reminder of the costs behind the actual Met Gala on May 2.

How much does the Met Gala cost?

The Met Gala was first launched in 1948 and is still a fundraiser, but it’s certainly no cheap ticket to sit at the historic table.

Last year, the now live-streamed VIP blowout brought in over $16.7 million for the Met Gala’s Costume Institute, according to The Washington Post.

The theme for this year is “Gilded glamour, white-tie,” which matches the power behind those who are privileged enough to attend. A paid seat reportedly costs about $35,000, with tables costing anywhere from $200,000 to $300,000.

Typically, companies and fashion lines will purchase these seats to show off their incredible, bejeweled designs on the A-list stars. An estimated 400 guests are expected to attend.

The hosts this year are Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King and couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.