Brooklyn Plumber Charged in Capitol Riot

A day after officers told a House panel in fascinating detail about the vicious assaults they faced in the Jan.6 Capitol riot, federal officials on Wednesday indicted a Brooklyn plumber – him- even a former candidate for office – to be in the angry crowd.

The plumber, Daniel Christmann, has come under scrutiny after posting images online showing him inside the Capitol and telling his associates that he stormed the halls of Congress and that ‘he had “climbed the walls”, according to court documents. Asked by a friend if he had entered the building, Mr. Christmann replied, according to the documents, “How could I not? “

Mr Christmann, 38, has been indicted in a four-count suit accusing him of being illegally on Capitol Hill as the riot unfolded. He was released on bail after appearing before a federal judge on Wednesday.

Mr Christmann’s lawyer, Michelle Gelernt, declined to comment on the charges.

The case against Mr Christmann is one of the latest to be brought amid what a federal prosecutor described in Wednesday’s hearing as the largest lawsuit the Department of Justice has yet launched.