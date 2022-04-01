World

Brooklyn shooting: 12-year-old boy killed, woman injured after shots fired in East Flatbush

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) — Police responded to a shooting in Brooklyn that left one child dead and another woman injured while sitting in a car Thursday night.

According to officials, the fatal shooting happened near East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush just before 8 p.m.

They say a 12-year-old boy, 20-year-old woman and an 8-year-old were sitting inside of the car after pulling over to eat food when shots rang out at the location. Both the 12-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman were struck by the gunfire.

The boy was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was shot three times and taken to a nearby hospital, where she underwent surgery and is expected survive.

Police say there was also a 8-year-old girl in the back seat of the car. Fortunately, she was not injured. The relationship between the victims remains unclear at this time.

Officials say they are looking to determine if the vehicle was targeted or if the victims were innocent bystanders.

Police are looking for two black sedans that were seen fleeing the scene.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams attended the police presser Thursday night, and denounced the shooting.

“What about the innocent people? What about people sitting in their car? We have so much fighting. We have to fight for the innocent people in this city,” he said.

There’s no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

