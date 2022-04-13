Brooklyn shooting: AOC, other New York Democrats slammed 2019 proposal to put more MTA cops in NYC subways



Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, DN.Y., along with other members of the New York Congress, opposed a 2019 proposal that would place an additional 500 Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officers on the New York City subway.

In a letter sent to the then government. Andrew Cuomo, lawmakers, addressed the MTA’s plan to deploy additional police and instead said that funds should be spent on “essential resources” such as subways, buses, maintenance and service improvements, as well as protecting riders and transit workers from attacks. More than community policing. “

Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Interested People Identified

At the time, lawmakers said the plan was “not cost-effective” and cited figures from the New York Police Department (NYPD) as they claimed “major crime on the subway has decreased.”

“The subway system is safer now than ever before,” they wrote. In addition, the legislators said that “it is essential to reconsider the use of operating funds to pay for additional officers and to find alternative streams of revenue to avoid a larger budget crisis.”

Noting a “significant increase in attacks on bus and subway workers”, lawmakers told Cuomo that the plan would affect those living in poverty and reminded him of “historical racial discrimination in implementation and the MTA community of color for both riders and workers.” Endure the loss. “

“Arresting hard-working people who can’t afford the $ 2.75 rent is, in fact, criminalizing poverty,” the lawmakers claimed in the letter.

Follow a Shooting At least 29 people were injured Tuesday morning at a Brooklyn subway station, Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that he was “devastated.”

“We are devastated to see what happened in Brooklyn today,” he wrote Tweet. “Thinking and praying for the injured and their loved ones.”

Representative Jerry Nadler DN.Y., who also signed the letter, wrote his thoughts in one after the shooting. Tweet That he was “terrible.”

“I’m terrified of the attack in Brooklyn,” he wrote. “I’m closely monitoring the situation and liaising with the FBI. My concerns are with the victims and the first responders.”

In an interview Tuesday evening, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said city residents would see a “visible police presence” on the subway after the shooting as he tried to comfort dependents on trains for transportation across the city.

In addition to Ocasio-Cortez and Nadler, Cuomo’s letter was signed by former delegates Jose Serrano, DNY, and New York State senators Michael Giannaris, Luis Sepulveda, Jessica Ramos, Julia Salazar, and Alessandra Biagi.