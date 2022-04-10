World

Brooklyn shooting: Police fire shots at suspect along Belt Parkway; Westbound lanes shut down

6 hours ago
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) — Part of a highway in Brooklyn was shut down Sunday morning due to a shooting involving police.

According to officials, all westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway at Cropsey Avenue were closed due to the incident.

They say police fired shots at a suspect along part of the highway.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

No further details have been revealed.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

