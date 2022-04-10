Brooklyn shooting: Police fire shots at suspect along Belt Parkway; Westbound lanes shut down



BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) — Part of a highway in Brooklyn was shut down Sunday morning due to a shooting involving police.

According to officials, all westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway at Cropsey Avenue were closed due to the incident.

ADVISROY: Due to a police investigation, all westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway at Cropsey Avenue in Brooklyn are closed. Expect traffic and delays in the area. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/nDxVgEXfqI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 10, 2022

They say police fired shots at a suspect along part of the highway.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

No further details have been revealed.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

