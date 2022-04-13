Brooklyn subway shooting: Adams contradicts NYPD commissioner, says ‘premature’ to rule out terrorism



Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams denied in a CNN interview on Tuesday morning that he intended to denounce terrorism with the intent to shoot in Brooklyn.

Adam’s remarks downplayed a statement from Police Commissioner Kitchant Sewell, who told reporters during a press briefing Tuesday that the attack was not a terrorist act. CNN anchor Dana Bush pressured Adams on how law enforcement came to a decision so quickly and he backed away from Seville’s claim.

“I think it’s still preliminary. It’s a preliminary investigation. It’s terrorism – someone tried to terrorize our system,” Adams said. “They brought what looked like some smoke machine. They dropped a weapon. And so I don’t want to be premature.”

“I think at this point, investigators are going to do their best to accurately identify what happened here. And so I think at this point, it’s too early to say exactly what happened here,” he added.

The search for the gunman is still on. Police described the suspect as a black man about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed 175-200 pounds. She was wearing a construction dress during the shooting.

Adams entered office with a promise to tackle the city’s rising crime rate, a trend that has worsened since its inauguration in January.

Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hutchul has vowed to “dedicate the entire wealth of our state” to reversing the rise of crime.

“People from all over New York State have stood with this city and this community, and we say ‘no more,'” Hochul said. “No more mass gunfights, no more disruptions to life, no more heartbreaking for people trying to make a living like ordinary New Yorkers.”

“It has to end, and it ends now. We’re sick and tired of reading headlines about crime, whether it’s mass shootings, or the loss of a teenager or a 13-year-old child. It has to stop,” he continued.

At least 26 people were injured in the shootings, although no deaths were reported.