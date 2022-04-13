Brooklyn subway shooting: Children among the dozens of victims in terrifying attack in Sunset Park



SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) — Among the victims of the terrifying shooting aboard a subway train in Brooklyn, were several children, who received comfort and support from a well-known visitor.

The youngest victims of the terrifying shooting were rushed to Maimonides Hospital.

They were all heading to school on the train when they became the victims of a heartless suspect.

The youngest victim to be treated was just 12 years old. Luckily, that victim was not badly hurt and was able to go home.

On Tuesday night, Governor Kathy Hochul visited the two shooting victims who will be staying overnight. She met with the victims’ families offering comfort and support.

“We have to ensure this specter of gun violence in our streets and in our subways ends once and for all,” Hochul said.

A 16-year-old victim suffered a bad injury to his hand and went through a major operation to repair the damage, but surgeons say his recovery will take time.

“It was a pretty devastating injury to the thumb and it destroyed a lot of the bone, the joint, the tendons, the nerves but we were able to salvage the thumb and it’s alive and he will need some more surgery,” hand surgeon Jack Choueka said.

The remaining 18-year-old who is in the hospital was shot in the leg.

The other young victims rushed to Maimonides were 13 and 15 years old. They have already been released. They suffered from the smoke on the train.

The hospital was well prepared to handle the pediatric trauma cases.

“We were prepared to care for 10, 20, 30 patients if we needed to. Fortunately, we only had five — three were in very good shape and were able to be discharged,” Maimonides Medical Center Chair of the Department Dr. John Marshall said.

In total, hospitals reported 29 patients being treated for injuries they sustained from the shooting.

The vast majority, 21, were taken to NYU Langone-Brooklyn and none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

So far 16 patients have been released from NYU. The five remaining patients continue to be in stable condition.

The head of the MTA joined the governor to stress that security is a high priority on the subways.

“That commitment is redoubled today and we’ve seen it even before this event, more cops on the platform, more cops on transit,” MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said.

