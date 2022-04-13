Brooklyn subway shooting: Law enforcement investigating Frank James’ social media posts: source



The FBI is investigating social media posts and videos. Investigators believe the suspect, linked to Frank James, was wanted in a shooting on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday, Gadget Clock Digital learned.

A senior law enforcement source told Gadget Clock on Wednesday that some of James’ posts were critical of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Gadget Clock Digital has seen a string of rambling, obscene YouTube videos of a man who apparently denounced James as a racist, violent place in the United States.

“This nation was born of violence, it has survived by violence or its threat and it is dying a violent death. There is nothing to stop it,” James said in a video.

Despite some reports from other sources, law enforcement sources said the FBI did not open James’ previous file from New Mexico.

James remains loose and authorities are trying to locate him based on his previous contacts in Philadelphia and Wisconsin, according to sources.

On Wednesday morning, Adams confirmed to Gadget Clock that James is now the only suspect in the attack.

The shooting at the crowded 36th Street subway station in the Sunset Park neighborhood occurred around 8:25 a.m. when a Manhattan-bound N train pulled over at the station, police said.

A man wearing a bright nylon safety vest and gas mask opened a smoke canister and fired at least 33 rounds from a 9mm Glock handgun. Ten people were shot in the attack.

Police said five of the victims were in critical condition but all 10 were expected to survive. At least a dozen others who survived the gunfire were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

The gunman fled the scene, leaving behind a gun, an enlarged magazine, a hatchet, exploding and unexploded smoke grenades, a black trash can, a rolling cart, petrol and the keys to a U-Howl van.

The van’s key was taken to investigators by James, NYPD’s chief of intelligence, James Essig, said the van was later found empty, near a station where investigators determined the gunman had entered the subway system.

Police have announced a $ 50,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York City Crime Stopper at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.