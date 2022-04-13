Brooklyn subway shooting: Person of interest Frank James posted racist rants to YouTube for years



Frank James, a man identified by the NYPD as one of the suspects involved in the Brooklyn subway attack on Tuesday morning, has posted a protest video on a YouTube channel for years.

Using headlines such as “Domestic Average” and “Sensitive Violence,” James posted for hours, using obscene language about race, politics, and current events. The banner image shows an alarm clock “too late.”

“When you talk to people [about] That’s what happens to you in prison, “he said in the” Pet “video.” So I’m never going to prison … I’m not connected, I have no one, [and] No one came back to me. “

If he ended up in prison, he predicted, it would be “a wrap”.

When police identified James as a man involved in the subway attack, they shared a still image that appeared to be taken from a video posted three weeks ago. “Stop One Complete“

At times, he slammed black Europeans and Americans, as well as women and the homeless, using string of slanders and racism. He joked about Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and questioned the existence of civil rights.

He also shared local news reports and movie clips and used them as a jumping-off point for his rent. A March 1 video began with a PIX 11 report on the escalating violence on the New York City subway. In it he went on to criticize Mayor Eric Adams, women, social workers and homeless people.

Within about 12 minutes of the video, he said, “I wanted to kill everything.” “I was planning to kill everything I saw.”

In another video, he posted gruesome footage of a crowded subway car, which appears to have been taken before the face mask for coronavirus lockdown and dramatically reduced ridership. The title is “The Good OLE DAYS”.

He also chronicled an apparent road trip from the Midwest to Philadelphia, where he said he was dropping items on storage units. The videos go back more than three years, but the subway shooting had relatively few views before it drew attention to its social accounts. They started out as clips taken from elsewhere and returned to his account with others featuring his own description.

James has been linked to Wisconsin and Philly addresses and has listed his hometown as the Bronx on social media.

Police have identified James, who was involved in the attack on the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning, as an interested person.

An assailant wearing a bright nylon safety vest and gas mask opened a smoke canister and fired at least 33 rounds from a 9mm Glock handgun when the Manhattan-bound N train entered the station around 8:25 a.m., police said. They recovered weapons and other items that were believed to have been left in the suspect’s vehicle.

About 30 people were treated for injuries – at least 10 were suffering from gunshot wounds. Others had symptoms of smoking or other illnesses that survived the frantic scene. Authorities say no one was killed.

Police also linked James’ credit card, which they said they found at the Subway Crime Scene, with a U-Howl van parked on Kings Highway. Police have closed several blocks around the surroundings and called bomb squads, hazard groups and federal authorities for the investigation.

Residents in the area said police had asked them to evacuate until the area was considered safe.

Police declined to name the suspect but announced a $ 50,000 reward for information leading to the case.

“We want to determine if he has anything to do with the attack,” NYPD chief of intelligence James Essig told a news conference in the evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York City Crime Stopper at 1-800-577-TIPS.