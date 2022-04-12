Brooklyn subway shooting: person of interest identified



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

New York City authorities have identified Frank R. James as the man involved in Tuesday morning’s shooting at a Brooklyn subway station.

James has addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia, police said. His potential relationship with New York City was not immediately clear.

“We want to determine if he has anything to do with the attack,” said James Essig, NYPD’s chief of intelligence.

There is a 50,000 reward for information leading to the shooting.

An armed suspect wearing a gas mask and a construction worker fired 33 shots from a smoke canister at a Brooklyn subway train and inside the station around 8:24 a.m. Tuesday as the Manhattan-bound N train approached 36th St. Station in Sunset Park. , Brooklyn.

The suspects’ shots hit a subway car and several people on the platform, authorities said. The suspect was described as an approximately 5-foot-5 black male with a heavy build and was large until Tuesday evening.

At least 10 people were shot dead, including seven men and three women, authorities said. Thirteen people were injured due to breathing in smoke, falling down or panic attacks. The condition of the five is critical but they are expected to survive.

At least 29 people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds, smoke inhalation and other conditions. No injuries were reported.

Police raided the town for the gunman and found a U-Hall in the Gravesund neighborhood, possibly with an Arizona license plate attached to the shooting. The van was found just five miles from 36th St. Station.

Police closed a road about four miles from the scene of the shooting and were clearing nearby businesses while waiting for a bomb squad and highly specialized emergency services unit.

Investigators found a credit card at the scene of the shooting that led to the identification of a person of their interest, one of the law enforcement officials said.

Investigators recovered a handgun at the scene, along with multiple smoke devices, a hatch and other items they were analyzing, officials said. They said the suspect was thought to have had at least two extended magazines.

Investigators believe the weapon got stuck, preventing the suspect from continuing firing, officials said. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has completed an emergency trace to identify gun manufacturers, dealers and primary owners.

Appearing on local affiliate FOX 5 in New York, New York City Eric Adams said earlier that investigators were following “several leads” and that they were confident they would be arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Daniel Wallace of Gadget Clock, Stephanie Pagons, And the Associated Press contributed to this report.