Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James hit with federal charge



Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James Hours after police arrested him for shooting in broad daylight in New York City, he was hit by a federal terrorism charge, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District announced Wednesday.

“Yesterday was a dark day for all of us,” said Brian Peace, a U.S. attorney in Brooklyn, who said at least 29 people were injured.

According to the criminal complaint, James was hit with a number of terrorist and other violent attacks against the public transport system. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

James, 62, who was born New York City But living in Philadelphia, he traveled to Brooklyn to commit alleged heinous crimes, according to prosecutors.

The bomber struck shortly after 8:24 a.m. on a train near Sunset Park in Brooklyn. James, charged after a gas mask, fired a gas canister, then fired, hitting 10 people and injuring at least 19 during the crowd. No one was killed.

He fled the scene but was taken into custody by an eyewitness on Wednesday afternoon after seeing him in the eastern village and calling police.

The suspect has a history of posting annoying racist YouTube videos.