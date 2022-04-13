Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James in custody, ending 24+ hour manhunt; ‘We got him’



Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James is in custody after New York City police officers took him into custody Wednesday afternoon, multiple sources confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital.

Frank R. James, 62, is in the custody of officers at the 9th Precinct of the New York Police Department, where multiple law enforcement sources said the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting is being held pending charges.

“We’ve got him,” Mayor Eric Adams told a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

An official called the alleged shooting a “terrorist attack on public transport.”

James was charged with injuring 29 people in Sunset Park, a subway station in Brooklyn, around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday. James allegedly boarded a Manhattan-bound N train during the morning rush hour when he put a gas mask over his face, opened a smoke canister and fired shots inside the train and on the platform at 36th Street subway station. At least 10 people were injured in the gunfire, officials said.

Authorities say James rented a U-Hall van from a Philadelphia store on Monday and eventually drove the car to a location on King’s Highway in Gravesund, Brooklyn, where he parked the car and entered a nearby subway station. NYPD officials said Tuesday he boarded about eight stops of the subway before announcing his attack.

A general manager at the U-Haul location did not respond to multiple requests for information from Gadget Clock Digital.

