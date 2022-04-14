Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James possibly did ‘test run’ of smoke grenades at NYC airfield: report



According to a report, accused Brooklyn subway terrorist Frank James may have carried out a test of a smoke grenade at a nearby New York City airfield before the shooting attack on Tuesday morning.

Within hours of arresting James in Manhattan’s East Village on Wednesday afternoon, police received a tip that a white van, possibly a U-Hall, had been spotted Tuesday morning at an airfield in Floyd Bennett Field near Marine Park in Brooklyn. Jamaica Bay, WNBC reported, citing three unnamed law enforcement sources.

Tipster added that someone might be testing smoke grenades at the same time in a nearby jungle area.

As a result, members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the NYPD Crime Scene Unit were at the airfield Wednesday evening to recover the remnants of the smoke grenade, WNBC reports. Investigators insisted at the outlet that it was too early to determine whether there was a connection to James or whether he had tested smoke grenades at the airport suspected of subway attack.

The NYPD said James wore a gas mask, detonated a smoke grenade and opened fire inside a Manhattan-bound N train and at 36 St. Subway Station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 8:24 a.m. Tuesday. At least 29 people were injured, 10 of them by gunfire. The condition of five people is critical after the attack. No casualties were reported.

James was taken into custody in East Village around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, ending a nearly 30-hour search. He is due to appear in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday on a charge related to a terrorist or other violent attack on the public transit system and has been sentenced to life in prison, Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Brian Peace said.

One of the calls to Crime Stoppers was from a man who claimed to be James.

“I think you’re looking for me,” the caller said, according to WNBC. “I’m looking at my pictures in all the news, and I’ll be around this McDonald’s.”

Investigators say James was stationed at an Airbnb in Philadelphia, rented a U-Hall the day before the attack and drove into New York City around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

Surveillance cameras at 36th St. Station were not working at the time of the shooting, but graphic cellphone images and video showed smoke and blood clots as people lay on the platform.

Investigators believe James mingled with the passengers and took another train to the next stop at 25 cents, where the cameras were not working at the time. Less than an hour after the attack, at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, James was dropped off at the Ninth Street and Seventh Avenue subway stations in Park Slope, NYPD Chief of Detective James Essig said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.