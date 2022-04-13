Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James purchased gun in 2011 at Ohio pawn shop: source



Frank James, the only suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting that injured 10 people, bought the gun used in the attack on a pan shop in Ohio, Gadget Clock has learned.

James, 62, bought the 9mm Glock handgun at a pan shop in Columbus, Ohio, in 2011, a law enforcement source told Gadget Clock on Wednesday.

James was on the run Wednesday morning, authorities said he was wearing a gas mask, detonated a smoke grenade and fired at least 33 rounds inside the crowded 36th Street subway station in the vicinity of Manhattan-bound Sunset Park. N train pulled.

As Manhunt continued, New York City wireless phone users received an urgent citywide warning just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, warning the public to be on the lookout for James.

“Looking for Brooklyn subway shooting: Frank James, black man, 62. Any information can be directed to NYPD tips at 800-577-TIPS (8477),” the warning said.

Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating social media posts and videos that authorities believe are linked to James, a senior law enforcement source confirmed to Gadget Clock on Wednesday.

Gadget Clock Digital has seen a string of rambling, obscene YouTube videos of a man who apparently denounced James as a racist, violent place in the United States. The source said some of James’ posts were critical of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Police said five of the victims were in critical condition but all 10 were expected to survive. At least a dozen others who survived the gunfire were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

Police have announced a $ 50,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York City Crime Stopper at 1-800-577-TIPS.

