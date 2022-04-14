Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James was charged for ‘terroristic threats’ in 90s, court official says



Accused Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James was convicted of harassment in New Jersey in the 1990s over allegations of a terrorist threat, a court official confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that James, 62, has been charged with two counts of terrorism. But in the trial at Essex County Superior Court, he was “convicted of harassment and sentenced to one year probation,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman could not immediately say whether his conviction was for a misdemeanor or a felony, and said the criminal charge related to the case was not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear if James had hired an attorney by Wednesday evening.

James, who hails from New York, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio, is being federally charged with firing on a busy Brooklyn subway train during a Tuesday morning rush hour. Officials say he had 29 people injured, 10 of whom were shot.

“Mr. James is now facing federal charges for his actions: a terrorist attack on public transit,” Michael J. Driscoll, assistant director of the FBI’s New York field office, told a news conference Wednesday.

But James is no stranger to the criminal justice system.

New York Police Department Chief of Intelligence James Essig said Wednesday that James had nine previous arrests in New York in the history of his arrest, in 1992 and 1998, including a criminal sex offense, four counts of theft of equipment and two counts of service theft.

He was previously held on a New Jersey warrant and has a history of arrests for criminal tampering, Essig said. James was arrested at least three times in New Jersey in 1991, 1992 and 2007 for trespassing, looting and disorderly conduct, Essig said.

For other states, state criminal investigations for Pennsylvania and Wisconsin did not immediately return any records for James. Criminal record searches were pending in New Jersey and Philadelphia.

James was charged with injuring 29 people in Sunset Park, a subway station in Brooklyn, around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday. James allegedly boarded a Manhattan-bound N train during the morning rush hour when he put a gas mask over his face, activated a smoke canister and fired shots inside the train and on the platform at 36th Street subway station.

He fired at least 33 times from his gun, officials said.

James rented a U-Hall van from a Philadelphia store on Monday and entered Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, according to federal criminal charges.

Documents released Thursday show that video surveillance cameras from the New York City Police Department recorded U-Hall driving across the Veracruz Narrows Bridge on April 12, 2022 at approximately 4:11 a.m. and entering Brooklyn, New York. “The U-Hall vehicle crossed state lines from Pennsylvania to New Jersey and then to New York.”

At approximately 6:12 a.m. Tuesday, a surveillance camera located on West 7th Street and Kings Highway in Gravesend, Brooklyn, found a man wearing a yellow stiff hat, an orange work jacket with reflective tape, a backpack in his right hand and a rolling rod in his left hand. Pulling the bag, U-Hall put the vehicle on its feet, “the complaint said.

He then entered a nearby subway station and boarded trains at approximately eight stops before launching his attack, NYPD officials said Tuesday.

Authorities say James fled the area on a separate subway after the attack. According to the complaint, authorities discovered two bags and a reflective jacket among the items left at the scene.

“The first bag contained, among other items, a firearm, a plastic container containing gasoline, a torch, a U-Hall key and multiple bank cards,” the document said. “The second bag contained fireworks, which contained explosives filled with black powder.”

A general manager at the U-Haul location did not respond to multiple requests for information from Gadget Clock Digital. John B., a special agent in charge of the ATF’s New York field office. Davito said the gun James used was “purchased in 2011 from a federal firearms licensee in Ohio.”

The criminal complaint further describes how James left a debit card in his name.

The document added: “Records provided by U-Haul reveal that on April 11, 2022, at approximately 2:03 pm, a man named ‘Frank James’ rented a white Chevrolet Express model G2500 from U-Haul in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Cargo van with Arizona plate… U-Haul records that the person was reserved and prepaid for rent on or after April 6, 2022. “

Rebecca Rosenberg of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.