Brooklyn subway suspect in custody; State legislature overrides gov’s veto, shutters abortion clinics



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Subway suspects in custody – Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James was taken into custody when New York City police officers arrested him Wednesday afternoon after consulting a crime stopper, officials confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital. Continue reading.

Looking for answers – A woman begs for help after her Microsoft executive husband was shot dead in front of their 2-year-old daughter in Florida. Continue reading.

Russia’s ‘Plan D’ – Katie McFarland tells Gadget Clock Digital that Russia has fallen behind in “Plan D” after failing to maintain a long blockade in Kiev. Continue reading.

‘Don’t say gay’ Ohio? – Ohio lawmakers say critics are misleading the public about a bill that opponents have dubbed “don’t say gay” as a buccaneer version of the Parental Rights Act. Continue reading.

Trial in May – Federal Judge Special Counsel John Durham, who is hearing the case of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Susman, has denied dismissing the allegations. Continue reading.

Politics

Black mass – Jim Bulgar, nephew of Boston Crime Boss Whitey Bulgar, appears to have played a key role in Hunter Biden’s Chinese business venture. Continue reading.

How Hunter? – Hunter Biden’s wife, Melissa Cohen, gave a thumbs up when asked how she was in the Republican claim for an answer about her transaction. Continue reading.

Shawn Hannity – Donald Trump has warned against the Biden administration’s efforts to restructure and re-sign the Iran nuclear deal, saying it could mean defeat for Israel. Continue reading.

Laura Ingraham – Gadget Clock Host says the city’s liberal policies have made New York City worse off. Continue reading.

Jesse Waters – Gadget Clock host tells viewers that political correctness is endangering lives, calling on the FBI and Big Tech to “drop the ball”. Continue reading.

Click here to see more cartoons …

Media

MSNBC’s dilemma – Rachel Maduro’s announcement of a scale-back schedule has disappointed fans and forced media critics to admit that the network has a “problem”. Continue reading.

Gop ‘authoritarian’? – MSNBC columnist Ruth Ben-Ghiat appeared on NPR’s “1A” podcast on Tuesday, in which she described the Republican Party as an authoritarian party. Continue reading.

FACT VS. Fiction – Lulu Cheng Mesarvei of Substack blasted an article in the NY Times, calling it “listening”, “cherry picking” and “personal opinion”. Continue reading.

Mask Mandate – Twitter users were outraged when the White House extended the order for travel masks by 15 days, while MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell and Fausi wanted more. Continue reading.

‘The View’ vs. 2A –“The View” spent an entire portion of Wednesday’s show railing against the Second Amendment and blamed it for gun violence across the United States. Continue reading.

Opinions

Mike Gonzalez – The idea that black lives are really important is always the biggest strength of the group. At the same time, it has become his Achilles heel. Continue reading.

Tucker Carlson – Over the years, accused subway shooter Frank James has posted black hegemonic rot on his YouTube channel to make everyone visible. Continue reading.

Greg Gutfeld – The devastating effects of social media on children have become so bad that even people on the other side see it as bad. Continue reading.

Christopher F. Rufo – Data reveals that many American public schools have hunted ground for sex offenders. Continue reading.

Andy Pazdar – Everywhere you look today, the tide of protectionist sentiment is flowing. Continue reading.

In other news

Twitter Gold – Twitter investors can thank Elon Musk, who went from an active user to the company’s largest shareholder, after criticizing him for abandoning the free speech policy. Continue reading.

Love coolie – Iowan Alli Marois used a TikTok video to request for his father’s Fire Department T-shirt logo across the United States so he could make him a quilt. Continue reading.

Talent in USFL Players – A review of players who took part in Saturday’s Spring Pro Football League reveals that there is some real talent in the group. Continue reading.

Disney Star Reboot – Christy Carlson Romano is thriving after disappearing for a moment to find her life to follow her days as a child star. Continue reading.

Kentucky Abortion Bill – Two abortion clinics in Kentucky will be temporarily closed after state legislature Governor Andy Ziar’s veto was ignored. Continue reading.

Fox Weather

What does it look like around you? Continue reading.

Last word

“Consider Big Tech[s] What is right and what is wrong for posting speech police on their own is considered as hate speech online saying ‘gender is real’. But is it okay to kill White? “

– Jesse Waters

Follow Gadget Clock on social media

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sign up for our newsletter

Gadget Clock first

Gadget Clock Opinion

Gadget Clock Lifestyle

Gadget Clock Entertainment (FOX411)

Download our apps

Gadget Clock

Fox business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Pipe

Watch Gadget Clock Online

Gadget Clock Go

This edition of Gadget Clock First was compiled by Gadget Clock Jack Darshlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! The first thing we will see in your inbox on Friday.