Brothel, nudist ranch up for sale near Las Vegas

13 seconds ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The desert in the southwest is filled with strange, historical, and downright odd things. This past week, two properties with quite a salacious and scandalous history appeared on the market.

For sale is Dennis Hof’s Love Ranch brothel in the tiny community of Crystal, Nevada. In Sandy Valley, the former Nevada Sun Rancho nudist ranch is also up for grabs.

LOVE RANCH BROTHEL

The brothel in Crystal is located just over 80 miles northwest of Las Vegas, and Sandy Valley is about 45 miles to the southwest directly on the Nevada-California border.

The Love Ranch might now be best known as the brothel where Lamar Odom overdosed in 2015. It is also where its owner, Dennis Hof, died in 2018.

In the $1.2 million listing, the Love Ranch sale includes much more than the brothel, which has 15 one bedroom suites, two new kitchens and a new bar. A backhoe, track hoe, advertising truck and limousine are included as well, plus 75 acres of land.

The sale also includes another newly remodeled bar, two manufactured homes and another 21 developed lots ready to build on in Crystal and Pahrump.

NEVADA SUN RANCHO/LAS VEGAS SUN CLUB

Drive about 65 miles south on Highway 160 and a few miles through the desert and you get to Sandy Valley, population about 1,700.

It is in Sandy Valley where the property once known as the Nevada Sun Rancho and before that as the Las Vegas Sun Club is for sale. The property was a nudist ranch for at least 12 years from 1989 to 2007.

The ranch is listed for $475,000 and is described as a seven-bedroom, five-bathroom property, covering 2.25 acres.

