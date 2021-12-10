Brother Abhay Deol never went to seek help from Sunny Deol, told the reason while taking Bobby’s name

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has worked in many hit films in his career. But Abhay’s career has had many ups and downs. Abhay, who has worked in films like Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye, Dev D and Socha Na Tha, was called the post boy of Bollywood. But there was a time when Abhay Deol had stopped getting work and he completely disappeared from the silver screen.

Actor Abhay Deol, in a recent interview, recalling his bad times, said that despite all the difficulties, I never went to my cousins ​​Sunny and Bobby Deol for help. In an interview with RJ Siddhartha Kannan, Abhay said, ‘In my view, if you ask someone for help, it is a sign of your weakness. Instead, I consider it right to face difficulties alone.

When the actor was asked whether he had sought help from his cousins ​​and actors in difficult times? He said, ‘I think if you ask someone for help, you are very weak. I don’t believe in it. I think I saw the height a little short. Because I never asked anyone for help, just believed in myself. I try to solve every difficult time on my own.

Abhay Deol further said, ‘Now, I have reached such a place in my life where if I had asked for help from someone, I would have got it. Also hard and good times never affect me. Because I’ve been in this place for a long time. I know that if I saw good times in my life, I saw it because of myself and if I saw bad times, I saw it because of myself. This is also the truth. So low or high doesn’t matter to me.

On the work front, Abhay Deol was recently seen in the film ‘Velle’. Karan Deol was also seen with her in this film. Karan started his career with ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’. This film was directed by his father Sunny Deol.