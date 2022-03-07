Entertainment

Brother Arjun threw a grand party on Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday, the actress arrived in a black dress; View VIDEO

A neon-themed party was organized for Janhvi at Arjun’s house. Whose pictures and videos are now rocking social media.

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 25th birthday on 6 March. The actress visited Tirupati Balaji on her birthday. At the same time, his brother Arjun Kapoor gave a grand party on this occasion. In which all the stars participated. Many pictures of the party are going viral on social media.

Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula took over the entire responsibility of the party. To make Janhvi’s 25th birthday special, the theme of the party was ‘Neon’. In the pictures shared by Anshula, Janhvi is seen in a no makeup look.

However, at the time of cake cutting, Janhvi is wearing a black dress and matched it with red lipstick. At the same time, Khushi was seen in a white top and colorful pants. Anshula is wearing a black printed dress. Standing together, Boney Kapoor is seen in a pistachio green colored kurta.

It can be seen in the video that Anshula is hugging Jhanvi from behind. The song Tik Tik Boom from Sage The Gemini is also playing in the video. Captioning this video clip, Anshula wrote, “Mine (Mary).” In the photo, pink colored balloons are seen around Jhanvi. Along with this, Jahnavi’s initial ‘J’ alphabet is also kept behind him, in which the lights are shining.

Let us tell you that according to Janhvi, her favorite color is pink. He is often seen with his pink bottle. Arjun and Janhvi came together in an episode of Koffee With Karan. Where Arjun was seen pulling Janhvi for her bottle. There is also an Instagram account in the name of his bottle. Jhanvi had told that she has a different attachment to pink color. That’s why she takes her bottle with her wherever she goes.

Let us tell you that Jhanvi’s mother Sridevi wanted her to become a doctor. Sridevi did not want her daughter to enter the film industry, although she gave up her insistence in front of her daughter’s dream.


