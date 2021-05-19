Brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth are spotted leaving a restaurant in Sydney’s Bondi



Chris and Liam Hemsworth caught up over lunch in Sydney’s Bondi on Wednesday.

The shut brothers have been joined by their mum, Leonie, who was seen strolling simply forward of Liam, 31, as they left Totti’s Italian restaurant.

They have been reportedly additionally joined by Matt Damon’s spouse of 16 years, Luciana Barroso.

Bondi brothers: Chris (left) and Liam Hemsworth (proper) caught up over lunch in Sydney’s Bondi on Wednesday

Each Chris, 37, and Liam tried to maintain a low profile as they left the restaurant, with the brothers spotted strolling out individually.

Chris has been largely based mostly in Sydney since January, whereas he movies the subsequent installment in the Thor franchise, Love and Thunder.

The Hollywood hunk stepped out in a pair of blue bootleg denims, which he paired with a plain white T-shirt.

Mummy’s boys: The shut brothers have been joined by their mum, Leonie (left), who was seen strolling simply forward of Liam, 31, as they left Totti’s Italian restaurant

Metropolis dweller: Chris has been largely based mostly in Sydney since January, whereas he movies the subsequent installment in the Thor franchise, Love and Thunder

Struggle membership: In a March 2012 interview on Conan, Liam informed host Conan O’Brien that he and Chris would combat continuously as youngsters

He additionally wore a beige-coloured shirt unbuttoned excessive of his outfit, and rounded out his ensemble with a pair of brown leather-based boots.

Chris saved his black sun shades on as he confidently made his means down the road.

In the meantime, Liam stepped out in a pair of pale yellow pants, which he paired with a crisp white T-shirt.

Fashionable: The Hollywood hunk stepped out in a pair of blue bootleg denims, which he paired with a plain white T-shirt

‘Me and Chris used to combat nonstop… we have been an excessive amount of hassle to be collectively,’ Liam stated of rising up with Chris

The sunshine aspect: Liam stepped out in a pair of pale yellow pants, which he paired with a crisp white T-shirt

Accessorising: The Starvation Video games star completed his ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and darkish sun shades, and carried a black trucker cap as he walked outdoors

The Starvation Video games star completed his ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and darkish sun shades, and carried a black trucker cap as he walked outdoors.

In a March 2012 interview on Conan, Liam informed host Conan O’Brien that he and Chris would combat continuously as youngsters.

‘Me and Chris used to combat nonstop, to the purpose the place I bear in mind my mum and dad went away to Europe for 3 months, and me and my oldest brother, Luke, stayed at our grandma’s home, and Chris needed to keep at my uncle’s home as a result of we have been an excessive amount of hassle to be collectively,’ he recounted.

Caught in the center: Liam stated their mum as soon as suffered a damaged finger attempting to interrupt up considered one of their fist fights, calling it ‘the low level of our combating’

Knives out: Liam stated they used to have fist fights over who obtained to sit down in the entrance seat, and revealed he as soon as threw a knife at his brother’s head

Liam stated they used to have fist fights over who obtained to sit down in the entrance seat, and revealed he as soon as threw a knife at his brother’s head.

‘It was simply a warning! Like, when you mess with me, I will throw a knife at your head,’ he joked.

He stated their mum even suffered a damaged finger attempting to interrupt up considered one of their fist fights, calling it ‘the low level of our combating’.

Shut: In a Might 2019 interview with GQ Australia, Liam stated their relationship had since improved dramatically, and labelled Chris ‘my hero’

‘I look as much as him. He is actually my final name, once I discover myself in a place the place I am 50-50 about a script, then I name Chris,’ he stated

‘And his opinion, I belief greater than anybody in my staff,’ Liam informed GQ Australia of his shut relationship with Chris

However in a Might 2019 interview with GQ Australia, Liam stated their relationship had since improved dramatically, and labelled Chris ‘my hero’.

‘I look as much as him. He is actually my final name, once I discover myself in a place the place I am 50-50 about a script, then I name Chris,’ he stated.

He added: ‘And his opinion, I belief greater than anybody in my staff.’