Brought home Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback car on down payment of only Rs 65 thousand, know how much EMI will be

If you buy the LXI (Petrol) variant of Maruti Swift, then according to the Cardekho website, you will have to pay an EMI of only Rs 12,325 for a down payment of Rs 65 thousand.

Maruti Suzuki’s new Swift facelift is making a splash in the hatchback segment. The company has priced the base variant of Maruti Swift at Rs 5 lakh 90 thousand in Delhi ex-showroom and Rs 8 lakh 77 thousand for its top variant. If you want to buy this hatchback car, then you can take it home with a down payment of only 65 thousand rupees. Let us tell you that Maruti Swift is available in 5 variants LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi+ and ZXi+ dual-tone, let’s know the details of the entire offer.

How much EMI will have to be paid – If you buy the LXI (Petrol) variant of Maruti Swift, then according to the Cardekho website, you will have to pay an EMI of only Rs 12,325 for a down payment of Rs 65 thousand. Let us tell you that this EMI is for an interest rate of 9.8 percent and for a loan of 5 years.

Features of Maruti Swift – The company has significantly revised the front face of Swift 2021. It has been launched in the market with three new dual tone colors which are Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black Roof and Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White Roof. The twin pod meter cluster and 10.67cm multi-information color TFT display make its interiors vibrant. Apart from this, SmartPlay Studio infotainment system of 17.78 centimeters has also been given, which is with the facility of smartphone connectivity.

Engine of Maruti Swift – Swift 2021 is powered by the next-gen K-Series 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with features like Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology. According to the company, the car has high fuel efficiency due to the double jet technology (2 injectors per cylinder), double VVT ​​(valve timing for both intake and exhaust valves) and cool exhaust gas re-circulation system (EGR) system.

The new engine churns out 88.5 brake horsepower at 6,000rpm and is mated to both manual and AGS transmission options. This engine with Dual Jet technology gives best fuel efficiency in its class, the manual transmission model gives you a mileage of 23.20 kmpl, while in the AGS variant it gives a mileage of 23.76 kmpl.

Safety Features of Maruti Swift – From the safety point of view also, the new Swift 2021 has become much better than before. Hill hold is provided in the AGS variant along with the electronic stability program in the car. The car also gets steering with return ability mechanism, oversized front and rear brakes. After this, the already received features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts, ISOFIX, rear view camera with reverse parking sensors.


