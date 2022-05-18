Browns’ Deshaun Watson undergoes first meetings with NFL investigators: report



Cleveland Browns quarterback Desan Watson is assembly with NFL investigators this week to start discussions on 22 allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct performed in QB.

In line with ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder, “That is the first direct assembly between them # NFL The investigation staff led by Lisa Frill and # Brown Quarterback d[s]Hoon Watson began in Texas. The league desires to find out if he has violated the NFL Privateness Coverage and in that case, whether or not self-discipline needs to be imposed. “

The NFL and Friel had beforehand met with Watson’s defendants to debate the allegations. The assembly persuaded two girls, Lauren Baxley and Ashley Soli, to speak about their respective experiences with Sports activities Illustrated.

“My forensic interview [with HPD] Was very respectful and trauma-aware, “Baxley stated in an SI interview.” They let me speak incessantly, the place Lisa Frill and [other NFL investigator]They’ll minimize me off, they may query issues, they may spherical again.

“[T]They have been making an attempt to journey me, however they weren’t, however they have been actually searching for weaknesses that they thought would possibly work. “

Watson appeared for a pre-trial assertion final week and spoke in regards to the allegations introduced by Soli. He gave proof of his arrival after bringing tears to his eyes throughout the therapeutic massage session in query.

Brown acknowledged the QB scene and apologized.

“Sorry to make you are feeling uncomfortable. By no means had a function. Lmk if you wish to work sooner or later. I apologize,” Watson stated in his textual content to Soli.

Watson sat by means of the complete 2021-22 season, which the Texans handed over, not the NFL.