Browns’ Myles Garrett supports QB Baker Mayfield: ‘He’s my guy’

10 seconds ago
Superstar defensive end Miles Garrett combined for the second consecutive All-Pro season in 2021 when he collected 16 sacks for the Cleveland Browns. And although the Browns have failed to make the playoffs, Garrett is confident in the franchise going forward.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Miles Garrett (95) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown during a game against the Baltimore Ravens on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Miles Garrett (95) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown during a game against the Baltimore Ravens on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland.
(AP Photo / Ron Schwann)

Garrett says he is 100% behind quarterback Baker Mayfield, although the team finished with an 8-9 record, which many say is disappointing for a team with Super Bowl ambitions.

“I mean, he’s my quarterback. He’s my man. He’s stuck with us. I’m by his side,” Garrett said. In a recent interview, TMZ Sports. “I believe in Brown.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker walks into the locker room after the Browns defeated the Detroit Lions on May 21, 2021 in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker walks into the locker room after the Browns defeated the Detroit Lions on May 21, 2021 in Cleveland.
(AP Photo / David Richard)

In 2020, Mayfield led the Browns to an 11-5 record in the regular season and they led to a post-season win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the playoffs. In the divisional rounds that year, Cleveland’s season ended with Patrick Mahoms and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns did not extend Mayfield’s contract after his fourth NFL season. Instead, the franchise decided to wait another year. Now, Mayfield’s future with the agency is certainly in doubt, especially after his fighting injury season. Mayfield has also turned football around at a much higher rate.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021, in England, California.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021, in England, California.
(AP Photo / Gregory Bull)

Cleveland could come on the market for experienced quarterback Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rogers or Russell Wilson, but Mayfield will probably return as a starter in his 2022 fifth-year option. If Mayfield has a bounce-back season, the Browns will probably extend him, but if he struggles again, the Oklahoma product could come out of Cleveland.

