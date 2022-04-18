Browns to sign Denzel Ward to record-breaking contract among NFL cornerbacks: reports



The Cleveland Browns have made their second major move this offseason, with multiple reports suggesting hometown cornerback Denzel Ward has been offered a record deal extension.

The five-year extension costs $ 100.5 million, which would make Ward a cornerback to the NFL’s highest salary at 20.1 million a year. NFL Network. The deal includes অর্থ 71.25 million in guaranteed funds.

His average annual salary puts him slightly ahead of Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsay, who was the highest paid cornerback at $ 20 million per season.

“I’ve been waiting for someone else to touch those 100 clubs and you definitely deserve it @DenzelWord … Congratulations,” Ramsay tweeted after the news broke on Monday.

Ward, 24, recently finished his fourth season with the Browns when the team selected him at No. 4 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Ward, a pro bowler in 2018 and 2021, made a total of 43 tackles and three interceptions last season, including one against Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow, who returned 99 yards for a touchdown.

In 52 games with the Browns, Ward has defended 10 career interceptions and 50 passes. The extension was the second major step Cleveland made this offseason.

In 2018, Ward was selected just three times after team quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is currently in the NFL limbo following his decision to trade Cleveland for Desaun Watson earlier this year.

Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits for sexual harassment, has reached a fully guaranteed $ 230 million deal after a trade from the Browns. Houston Texans . After 2022, Watson is reportedly ready to earn $ 46 million per season until 2026.

For Ward, the Hometown product was born in Cleveland and played football in Ohio State. He said before the mini-camp last season that he hoped he would play his entire career with the Browns. The team has already chosen its fifth year option for 2022.

“Perfect World, I definitely want to be brown for my whole career,” Ward said, through Plain Dealer. “I’m from Cleveland, the team that drafted me. The team that believed in me is coming out of college and I’m so proud and honored. I just want to give my all to this team. It’s definitely a place where I want to be. I’m a I enjoy being Cleveland Brown and I gave them what I got. “

Ward will probably be in Ohio for next year. The extension will run until 2027.