Bruce Arians not big on idea of Jameis Winston back with Buccaneers



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need an early quarterback, but you can remove James Winston’s name from the list of candidates to fill the role of man under the Tampa Center after the retirement of Tom Brady.

SportsNot reports that blockbuster trades could be an option for either Watson or Russell Wilson, but former Buchanan quarterback Winston is not being considered.

Winston was drafted by Tampa Bay in the 2015 NFL Draft.

While some have speculated that the 28-year-old quarterback could return to Tampa to fill the vacancy, Buccaneers’ insider Rick Stroud doesn’t see that happening.

“I don’t think Bruce Aryan is good at it. Went there, did that. There was a time when they were 7-7 in a year here under Bruce. I thought he was going to make it, he threw 460-something a couple of times Games. Then they played Houston … Then they played Atlanta and he threw those two games. I saw in Bruce’s face that day that he had reached his limit with James Winston, “Stroud said in an interview with Rich Eisenhower.

Winston did not receive a blockbuster deal in March 2021 when he agreed to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints for a year – he spent the 2020 season in the building as a backup.

Winston improved in his time. Although in New Orleans. He demonstrated better decision making in 2021, thanks to his time with Shawn Payton and Drew Bryce.

But SportsNet reports that the Buccaneers prefer to start Blaine Gabbart rather than bring back Winston’s experience in Florida.