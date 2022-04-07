Bruce Arians says he pitched Larry Fitzgerald on joining Bucs last season



Tampa Bay Buccaneers senior football consultant Bruce Arians appeared on Arizona Sports 98.7 on Wednesday to discuss the team’s race for the 2021 back-to-back Super Bowl.

A big speed bump on their way to the postseason leads to the erosion of their receiving corps towards the end of the season. So much so that the Aryans reached out to Arizona Cardinal legend Larry Fitzgerald to join the Buccaneers.

As Bob McManman’s relay, Fitz told Aryan that he “can’t play two plays right now.” While grateful for the offer, the 38-year-old Wideout was determined to pursue his unofficial retirement from the NFL.

The lifeline was kept open during the Aryans’ time with the Cardinals as head coach, but Fitzgerald was not in any shape to return to football.

Fitzgerald has yet to see the field since playing in the 2020-21 season when he earned a career-low 409 receiving yard that year.

Chuck Godwin was ruled out for a year due to an ACL / MCL injury at 15 weeks, which led to Bucs receiving problems.

Another receiver who was challenged for a Tampa Bay offense was former Bucs receiver Antonio Brown in the post-season.

Brown played his final game for Tampa Bay in 17 weeks when a sideline tire was eventually torn from his team.

Despite the need for a tamper for Tom Brady-favorite Rob Gronkowski’s unexpected next season in football, an expert third goal, Brown says the reunion window has apparently closed.

“I don’t think that’s a possibility,” Brown said Sports illustrated. “How things were handled. How I was handled about the injury. [They] Just wasn’t able to use me for my value. My real value. “

Follow on Twitter:Alejandro Avila