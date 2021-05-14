Bruce Willis, John Travolta to reunite nearly three decades after Pulp Fiction for Paradise City

Hollywood stars John Travolta and Bruce Willis shall be reteaming for the basic time since Pulp Fiction in Chuck Russell-directed movement film Paradise Metropolis.

Per Cut-off date, the manufacturing of the film will beginning up up on Monday in Maui, Hawaii.

Willis will essay the aim of renegade bounty hunter, Ryan Swan, who ought to slash his methodology by the Hawaiian crime world to wreak vengeance on the kingpin, performed by Travolta, who murdered his father.

Thai actor-model Praya Lundberg will play the feminine lead.

Corey Immense, who’s a frequent collaborator of Willis, is co-writing Paradise Metropolis along with his writing companion Ed John Drake.

Immense will moreover important individual as fragment of Willis’ bounty looking posse inside the film.

Brian O’Shea and Nat McCormick of The Swap are serving as authorities producers alongside with Ruben Islas and Stanley Preschutti of Grandave Capital are authorities operate.