Bryan Ashline, convicted in ex-girlfriend & infant’s Steuben County murder, dies in prison





BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Bryan Ashline, the man convicted in the 2010 Father’s Day murder of his ex-girlfriend Trieste Clayton and their 3-year-old son Xavier, has died in prison.

According to prison records, Ashline died at Clinton Correctional on Christmas Eve while serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. A cause of death was not immediately released for Ashline.

Ashline confessed to the stabbing murders of both Trieste and Xavier during a 10 day trial but claimed “extreme emotional disturbance.” He was convicted of first-degree murder, aggravated criminal contempt, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Ashline and Clayton had met in the Capital Region in 2008 and later moved in together in Watervliet where Ashline attended high school.

18 News has reached out to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for more information regarding Ashline’s death.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.