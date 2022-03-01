Bryce Harper trolls hard with an epic Instagram post



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The MLB owners and the MLBPA are meeting for the last time today, and the games are expected to be canceled if no agreement is reached by the end of the day.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

So that means there’s more excitement with the players, obviously unhappy – led by this monster in an Instagram post by Phyllis star Bryce Harper.

Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like Bryce Harper aint for me either. John Heyman reported this past weekend that the parties to the deal were “close.” It doesn’t look so good to us.

Is this a disaster …