Bryson DeChambeau has surgery on left wrist, likely to miss PGA



Bryson DeChambeau says he underwent surgery Thursday for a fractured hammer in his left wrist that has been bothering him for the past two months and will probably keep him out of the PGA Championship.

DeChambeu said on Instagram that he had undergone surgery at Kettering Medical Center for a broken hook.

The former US Open champion says he fell on a marble floor in Saudi Arabia while playing table tennis and fell on his buttocks and hands. He withdrew after the first round of the Saudi International and did not return for seven weeks until the match. He played three rounds in the match play, missed the cut at the Texas Open, and at the Masters said he was at 80%. He fired 80 shots in the second round of the Augusta Nationals and missed the cut.

“I’ve tried playing through this injury in the last three events, including the Masters, but it’s usually an injury that requires surgical treatment,” Dechambu said. “Through constant discomfort from the fracture, it changed my grip and swing, making me unable to compete at the highest level of golf. It was not easy for me physically and mentally.”

DeChambeau says he will take the appropriate time to rest and recover and he looks forward to “competing at the highest level in the next two months.”

The PGA Championship begins in five weeks, May 19-22, in the Southern Hills of Tulsa. A month after the US Open at The Country Club outside Boston.