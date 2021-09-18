Bryson DeChambeau Soares. Patrick Cantley takes her back to Earth.
OWINGS MILLS, MD – Bryson DeChambeau stood next to his golf bag on the first tee, wondering which club would hit the opening hole of Saturday’s third round at the BMW Championship. When he retrieved an iron instead of his powerful driver, a groan erupted from fans, who rolled into a grand stand while looking at the tee.
DeChambeau turned, blushed and said, “Sorry, next hole.”
“We want the driver every hole,” shouted a voice.
“I know,” murmured DeChambeau. “I know.”
It’s been hard for DeChambeau to please anyone over the past two months, which is another twist of fate in the eccentric world he’s inhabited since early 2020. Appropriately, on the topographically diverse layout of Cave Valley Golf. club outside Baltimore, who has changed for DeChambeau in the past two days.
On Saturday, a day after 12-under-par 60 was given her tournament lead, DeChambeau was covered with mostly cacophonous cheers as she shot a 5-under 67 in a round, with an eagle, five on consecutive holes. Birdie, two were involved. bogie and double bogie. Patrick Kentley, who started the day with a jolt, scored 66 to level DeChambeau at 21-under for the overall tournament lead.
But more on that later.
First, revisiting the topsy-turvy summer of 2021 for the divisive American golfer.
In June, leading the final leg of the United States Open, DeChambeau, the defending champion, fell with 44 in his last nine holes. He attributed the misfortune.
Within two weeks, DeChambeau split with his longtime caddy, Tim Tucker, who had taken DeChambeau’s golf bag for each of his eight PGA Tour victories. Days before his next major championship, the British Open, DeChambeau had to dispute allegations that he failed to “four” in the way of his long, and sometimes wayward, tee shots and intimidate spectators. Then, after the initial rounds in the middle of the incident, he blamed his driver for his trouble, which drew a sharp rebuke from a representative of his equipment sponsor, Cobra, who compared DeChambeau to an 8-year-old. DeChambeau apologized.
Later that month, although he was one of four American golfers who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, DeChambeau had to withdraw after a positive Covid test. He said he was not vaccinated because he was young and healthy and did not want to take a dose from someone who might need it more. His comment was ridiculed.
It is all set against the backdrop of an ongoing social media feud with his fellow Tour supporter Brooks Koepka, which has been escalated by noisy, gleeful fans in Tour galleries, who chant “Let’s go, Brooks-y” with the slogan “Let’s go, Brooks-y”. Together they taunt Dechambe. “
For example, consider this interchange between spectators with the third green Saturday.
Hearing the cheers after DeChambeau birdied the hole, a young boy asked his father, “Is Bryson everyone’s favorite?”
“Yeah, everyone likes Bryson,” replied the man.
A fan standing nearby said, “Brooks doesn’t.”
In a matter of weeks, DeChambeau and Koepka will represent the sixth of the 12-man American team in the Ryder Cup, where tensions between teammates rise even when everyone is on good terms.
What does DeChambeau think about what has happened since June?
It’s hard to say, as DeChambeau, who has since admitted he had not received a COVID vaccine, has refused to speak with reporters covering the PGA Tour, the tour’s broadcast partners and a golf news release. A contributor except the outlet that pays them.
On Saturday, DeChambeau began his round with a regular birdie on the par-3 third hole, but then sank a 25-foot eagle putt on the par-5 fourth and a 53-foot eagle putt on the par-4 fifth. DeChambeau made the turn on 30 and continued to cruise when he knocked his second shot into the par-4 11th hole to within a foot of the hole for another birdie and a four-stroke lead over Cantley. But on reaching 12th place, Dechambeau cut a long iron into a border pond. (Broadcast microphones picked up on blaming DeChambeau for mis-hitting the sludge over the ball, although television camerawork also showed DeChambeau’s club face was open, which would induce a slice.)
Miscue led DeChambeau’s first bogey in hole 30, and after that blow he sank another ball into the water, protecting the front of the par-3 13th hole. The error resulted in a double bogie. The large, raucous crowd that followed Dichambeau sounded like thunder.
But DeChambeau rallied on the 14th and 16th holes with a 10-foot birdie put. He also needed four shots to reach the 489-yard par-4 15th hole and bogeyed. In the end, 67 was a stellar score, considering that DeChambeau had hit only nine of the 14 fairways. However, he was second in the field in driving distance.
Kentley, a measured, settled player, made his charge more consistent with an eagle, a birdie and seven pars on the front nine. Playing alongside DeChambeau and the current US Open champion, Jon Rahm, Cantley leapt as the other members of his group, making birdies on three consecutive holes starting in the 11th. It appeared that Cantley was going to be the lone leader of the third round, until his tee shot on the 18th hole got rough and acted as the catalyst for a closed bogey.
Nevertheless, as he was trailing by four strokes with seven holes remaining in the third round, Cantley was later asked whether DeChambeau had accumulated two balls in the water.
“No, I felt the same way a lot, just working on my business,” said Cantley, who rarely shows emotion on the golf course. “I’m just trying to be in my own little bubble. I think it’s the best way I can do my job and gives me the best chance of being successful.”
#Bryson #DeChambeau #Soares #Patrick #Cantley #takes #Earth
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.