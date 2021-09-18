OWINGS MILLS, MD – Bryson DeChambeau stood next to his golf bag on the first tee, wondering which club would hit the opening hole of Saturday’s third round at the BMW Championship. When he retrieved an iron instead of his powerful driver, a groan erupted from fans, who rolled into a grand stand while looking at the tee.

DeChambeau turned, blushed and said, “Sorry, next hole.”

“We want the driver every hole,” shouted a voice.

“I know,” murmured DeChambeau. “I know.”

It’s been hard for DeChambeau to please anyone over the past two months, which is another twist of fate in the eccentric world he’s inhabited since early 2020. Appropriately, on the topographically diverse layout of Cave Valley Golf. club outside Baltimore, who has changed for DeChambeau in the past two days.

On Saturday, a day after 12-under-par 60 was given her tournament lead, DeChambeau was covered with mostly cacophonous cheers as she shot a 5-under 67 in a round, with an eagle, five on consecutive holes. Birdie, two were involved. bogie and double bogie. Patrick Kentley, who started the day with a jolt, scored 66 to level DeChambeau at 21-under for the overall tournament lead.