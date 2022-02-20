Bryson Williams leads No. 11 Texas Tech over No. 20 Texas



Texas Tech fans pack up at rival Texas home arena.

They passionately played the song “The Ice of Texas” from Rafter. They give the slogan “De-fence” to every important possession. Longhorns scream when they turn on the air ball late.

And then the No. 11 Red Riders players walked out of the building with a 61-55 win on Saturday, making everything even sweeter about how this old rivalry that once sat on the lower seam has erupted this season.

Bryson Williams scored 17 points and Texas Tech closed the charge late at No. 20 Longhorn to win and sweep the regular-season series.

The win gave the Raiders (21-6, 10-4 Big 12) and their fans another heartbreaking jab against Texas coach Chris Beard, who led the Texas Tech for five years and led them to the brink of a national championship in 2019, only this season. To go to his alma mater

The beard bolt from a campus that hugged him had a hard feeling in Lubbock, and fans of the Red Rider in the building screamed whenever their faces were seen on the Arena video board.

“As much respect as I got for them, it was personal,” said Red Riders guard Clarence Nadalny, who scored 14 points. “You don’t want to lose to the person who left you.”

Texas closed at 56-55 after a 9-0 run just 3 minutes before the game, led by Texas Tech 10. But with Andrew Jones’ long 3-pointer 1:10 game was the last Texas basket of the game, and Texas Tech pushed it away from the free throw line.

Texas Tech has won nine of the last 11 over Longhorn and beaten one of the best defensive teams in the country to get it. The Red Riders beat Longhorns 26-10 in Paint and won the rebounding battle 45-36. Texas also shot only 26%.

Jones led the Longhorns to a score of 20 (19-8, 8-6).

“They don’t lift the trophy in February. They do it in April. It’s an injured locker room now, but we’ll be back,” Baird said.

The game was physical from the start as the elbow flew, the body hit the floor and hit with an early Texas flagrant foul. Longhorn forward Dylan D’Sou took an elbow to his nose and left the court with a towel over his face towards the end of the first half but later returned.

Texas Tech twice made seven leads early in the second half to just look back at Texas Chloe with 3-pointers from Jones and Jess Fabres.

Longhorn was among the 3-pointer three of Fabres before Nodalny answered with one at the other end. Free throws from Williams and Nadalni pushed the Red Riders lead to 56-46 just 3 minutes into the game before the Texas assembly.

“Our teams are very physical, they play hard and there was a fight,” said tech coach Mark Adams. “This game was occupied.”

Long way

Fans living in the Austin area of ​​Texas Tech have a share, but many have definitely driven and it’s not for Sunday. The Tech Campus is 375 miles from Texas Home Arena and a 5-hour, 45-minute drive.

Big picture

Texas Tech: The Red Riders were able to cast their strong votes to the annoyance of Texas school officials. Texas stopped selling tickets on Thursday as a group of Red Rider fans were shopping through the school box office using a specific online code for Longhorn shoppers.

“It didn’t feel like a street game, looking at the Red Sea,” Adams said.

TEXAS: Longhorns played their second game without forward Trey Mitchell, who called Texas a leave of absence for personal reasons earlier this week. Mitchell, transferred from UMass, started 17 games this season and averaged 8.7 points and four rebounds. The school did not say whether he would return.

Tip-INS

Texas got nothing offensive from its most reliable scorers. Forward Timmy Allen had six points and two rebounds. Guard Marcus Carr was goalless with six shots in the 33rd minute, and only two assists against four turnovers … Texas’ 16 offensive rebounds almost matched Tech’s 17. But the Longhorns made just six second-chance points in 15 overs for the Red Riders.

Free throw

Texas Tech started 3 of 8 from the Miss Free Throw line, then 12 in a row and finished 20 of 29. Texas got into the shooting bonus with over 9 minutes of play. But Longhorn won’t get in line again until 2:44 left at 10.

The next one is coming

Texas Tech hosted Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Texas hosts TCU on Thursday.